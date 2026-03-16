Trump criticises US allies for not joining Hormuz mission as EU seeks clarity on Iran war

US President Donald Trump criticised Washington's allies on Monday for their lukewarm response to his call to help protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during the US war against Iran.

Trump called for more "enthusiasm" from other countries, as he said he believed France and Britain would somewhat reluctantly get involved.

"We strongly encourage the other nations to get involved with us and get involved quickly and with great enthusiasm," Trump told reporters during an event at the White House.

"The level of enthusiasm matters to me."

Trump said a number of countries that he did not name had committed to help secure the waterway, a critical choke point for the global oil trade, but lashed out at others who were not "enthusiastic."

"For 40 years, we're protecting you, and you don't want to get involved," Trump said.

NATO and other Western allies pushed back earlier on Trump's demand at the weekend that the alliance help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed. They warned that NATO must not become involved in it, as they weighed whether to agree to his call to send warships to help shore up security in the Persian Gulf.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer insisted Britain “will not be drawn into the wider war,” and said British troops should only be sent into action that is legal and has “a proper thought-through plan.” But his country is considering other forms of help in conjunction with allies.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that “NATO is a defensive alliance, not an interventionist one. And that is precisely why NATO has no business being involved here.” He said he hopes that NATO allies “will treat one another with the necessary respect within the alliance.”

Merz agreed that “this Iranian regime must come to an end,” but he said that "based on all the experience we have gained in previous years and decades, bombing it into submission is, in all likelihood, not the right approach.”