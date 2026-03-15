Trump’s plea to guard Hormuz brings no promises as Iran says strait open to all but US and its allies

CAIRO: US President Donald Trump's appeal to China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and safe" brought no commitments on Sunday as oil prices soar during the Iran war.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told NBC he has been "in dialogue" with some of the countries, and said he expected China "will be a constructive partner" in reopening the strait through which one-fifth of global oil exports normally pass.

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, told CBS that Tehran has been "approached by a number of countries" seeking safe passage for their vessels, "and this is up to our military to decide."

He said a group of vessels from "different countries" had been allowed to pass, without providing details.

Iran has said the strait is open to all except the United States and its allies.

"We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans" about finding a way to end the war, Araghchi added, noting that Israel and the US started the fighting with coordinated attacks on Feb. 28 during indirect US-Iran talks.

The talks focused on Iran's nuclear program, and Araghchi said Tehran had "no plan to recover" enriched uranium that is under rubble following US and Israeli attacks last year.