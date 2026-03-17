UN seeks independent probe into deadly Kabul clinic strike

The two sides have been in conflict for months, with Islamabad accusing its neighbour of harbouring Islamist extremists who have mounted deadly cross-border attacks on its territory.

Since the hostilities escalated at the end of last month, UN rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan said "289 Afghan civilians, including 104 children and 59 women, have been killed or injured", while tens of thousands have been displaced.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Tuesday that it had confirmed at least 76 civilian deaths in Afghanistan between February 26 and Monday, before the clinic strike.

It called for an "immediate ceasefire", as did UN rights chief Volker Turk.

Kheetan stressed that "under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian objects are strictly protected".

"The laws of war clearly spell out that any attack must comply with the fundamental principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions," he said, highlighting that "international humanitarian law provides for specific and increased protections for medical facilities".

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meanwhile said on X that the upsurge in hostilities since late February had "resulted in at least six health facilities being impacted in Afghanistan", in addition to the rehab clinic.

The UN health agency was "working to verify these incidents", he said.

"I urge all parties to de-escalate and prioritise peace and health," Tedros said, insisting: "Peace is the best medicine".