LIVE | West Asia war: Iran's supreme leader vows revenge for Larijani's killing; Pezeshkian slams energy infra attack

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

Mojtaba vows revenge over Larijani killing: Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said those behind the killing of security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli strike “will have to pay for it.”

‘Uncontrollable consequences’: Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Wednesday of “uncontrollable consequences” after US-Israeli strikes targeted facilities in Iran’s South Pars gas field.

UAE, Qatar condemn strikes on gas field: In a rare rebuke, the United Arab Emirates called US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field a “dangerous escalation”, while Qatar termed it a “direct threat to its national security.”

Trump deemed Iran ‘imminent threat’: US spy chief Tulsi Gabbard told a Senate hearing it was not the intelligence community’s role to determine an “imminent threat” to the US, placing that responsibility on President Donald Trump.

Iran confirms intel minister’s killing: Iran confirmed Wednesday that its intelligence minister Esmail Khatib was killed, with Pezeshkian calling it a “cowardly assassination.”

Iran nuclear plant hit: The UN nuclear watchdog said Iran reported a strike on its only operational nuclear power plant, but added there was no damage.