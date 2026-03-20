Trump administration sues Harvard, saying it violated civil rights law and seeking to recover funds

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department filed a new lawsuit on Friday against Harvard University, saying its leadership failed to address antisemitism on campus, creating grounds for the government to freeze existing grants and seek repayment for grants already paid.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, is another salvo in a protracted battle between the administration of US President Donald Trump and the elite university.

"The United States cannot and will not tolerate these failures," the Justice Department wrote in the lawsuit. It asked the court to compel Harvard to comply with federal civil rights law and to help it "recover billions of dollars of taxpayer subsidies awarded to a discriminatory institution."

The lawsuit also asks a judge to require that Harvard call police to arrest protesters blocking parts of campus and to appoint an "independent outside monitor," approved by the government, to ensure it complies with court orders.

Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit comes after negotiations appear to have bogged down in the months-long battle with the Trump administration that has tested the boundaries of the government's authority over America's universities.

What began as an investigation into campus antisemitism escalated into an all-out feud as the Trump administration slashed more than $2.6 billion in research funding, ended federal contracts and attempted to block Harvard from hosting international students.

In a pair of lawsuits filed by the university, Harvard has said it's being unfairly penalized for refusing to adopt the administration's views. A federal judge agreed in December, reversing the funding cuts and calling the antisemitism argument a "smokescreen."