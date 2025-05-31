Biographer says Trump’s Harvard grudge might just be a case of bruised ego — and it’s not his son who got rejected

US President Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with Harvard University has sparked speculation about its origins, with a popular theory suggesting that Trump’s animosity stems from his son Barron not being accepted. However, presidential biographer Michael Wolff offers a different perspective, Wolff claims it was Trump himself who was rejected by Harvard, fueling a longstanding grudge against the Ivy League.

Wolff, author of bestsellers such as 'Fire and Fury and All or Nothing', shared his views during a recent episode of The Daily Beast podcast. When host Joanna Coles pointed out that many people in Trump’s circle, including some who attended Harvard Business School and Yale, seemed at odds with the president’s hostility toward elite universities, Wolff responded: “It’s important not to lend too much calculation and planning to anything he does. But the other thing is that, by the way, he didn’t get into Harvard. So one of the Trump things is always holding a grudge against the Ivy Leagues.”

Despite Wolff’s claim, there are no publicly available records or biographies confirming whether Trump applied to or was rejected by Harvard. His known education history includes attending Fordham University for two years before transferring to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1968.