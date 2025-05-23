Harvard Vs Trump: How ‘visa ban’ move impacts students from India

NEW YORK: The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's eligibility to enrol foreign students, raising concerns over the legal status of thousands of students, including nearly 800 from India, currently enrolled at the varsity.

In an unprecedented development, the Trump administration on Thursday ordered the Department of Homeland Security to terminate Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP) certification.

“This means Harvard can no longer enrol foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status,” the federal agency said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a letter dated May 22 to Harvard University that “I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Programme certification is revoked.”

The development also threatens to impact the students from India, who are studying at Harvard University. Currently, Harvard hosts a total of about 10,158 students and scholars from around the world across its schools.