Anxiety, pride as Harvard University digs in amid clash with Trump administration

CAMBRIDGE: Harvard students weave through tree-lined streets and redbrick campus buildings, but beneath the veneer of daily life fear has taken root: the most prestigious university in the United States is bracing for an "assault" by President Donald Trump.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has targeted prestigious universities, alleging anti-Semitism and liberal bias -- with Harvard a primary quarry.

He has launched what one academic called a "blitzkrieg" of measures -- arresting overseas students and researchers, slashing federal funding, and seeking to end Harvard's tax-exempt status.

"It's what they deserve!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Friday.

Unlike other universities that have bowed in recent days, Harvard defied Trump -- suing his administration and mounting a fightback praised by students, faculty and commentators.

"This is not about scalping (Harvard). This is about blitzkrieg and bringing out the biggest guns that you have," said Sheila Jasanoff, a Harvard Kennedy School professor, her bookcases overflowing with books and articles.

"There's been essentially no check to the appetite of this administration."

First-year student Feodora Douplitzky-Lunati said "there's a lot more wariness" among foreign students who fear they could be caught in immigration raids like those at Tufts and Columbia.

Signs have advised international students not to discuss visa status, said Douplitzky-Lunati, who plans to study Slavic studies and economics.

Harvard researcher Kseniia Petrova has been detained since February, after her visa was revoked returning from France.