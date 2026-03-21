Pakistan won't allow terrorists from Afghanistan to spoil peace: Marshal Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will not allow terrorists operating from Afghanistan to spoil peace and endanger its security, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir said on Saturday.

Munir visited Kurram on the border with Afghanistan to spend Eid-ul-Fitr with the troops and officers, where he offered Eid prayers, according to a statement by the army.

During his interaction with troops and officers, he lauded their achievements during Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring lasting peace in the border regions.

"He emphasised that terrorists operating from sanctuaries across the border in Afghanistan will not be allowed to undermine Pakistan's security," the army said.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability, Munir reiterated that Afghan soil must not be used by hostile elements for activities against Pakistan.