West Asia war spotlights Algeria, Libya as potential energy alternatives

TUNIS: Damage to Gulf energy infrastructure in the West Asia war has turned attention to Algeria and Libya as possible fallback oil and gas suppliers, but both have little room to ramp up output in the short term, experts say.

Since the conflict erupted last month with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, the Islamic republic has kept up retaliatory fire on Israel and Gulf nations, including attacks on oil and gas facilities.

The resulting concerns of a global energy supply shock have turned eyes towards Algeria, an oil producer and OPEC member that is also Africa's leading gas exporter.

Unlike Qatar, which exports liquefied natural gas (LNG) by tanker, Algeria relies primarily on gas pipelines: the TransMed to Italy and the MedGaz to Spain.

Combining land-based and underwater sections, they offer "a significant advantage" because "they are out of reach for Iran and Hezbollah's drones and missiles", Moez Ajmi, an energy analyst at the EY consulting firm, told AFP.

But they are already operating at full capacity.

Gas pipelines are "excellent alternatives in terms of security and insurance premiums, but there are structural limitations", said Geoff Porter, an analyst with North Africa Risk Consulting. "There is some spare capacity in MedGaz (maybe 1 billion cubic metres per year), but there is no extra capacity in TransMed," he told AFP.