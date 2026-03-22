Pakistan becomes world's most terror-hit nation; India sees attacks drop by 43%

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has replaced Burkina Faso as the world’s most terrorism-affected country in the latest Global Terrorism Index, while India saw a decline in both terror-related deaths and attacks, the Institute for Economics and Peace said.

Pakistan recorded 1,139 terrorism-related deaths and 1,045 incidents last year, marking a sixth straight year of rising fatalities.

The 2026 assessment links the deterioration to the resurgence of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and worsening instability along the Afghanistan border, adding that the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 “provided the TTP with the means and motivation to significantly expand their geographic reach and operational efficiency.”

Of the four deadliest terrorist organisations tracked globally, the TTP was the only one to record an increase in deaths in 2025.

Violence remained concentrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which accounted for most of Pakistan’s fatalities. Hostage-taking also rose sharply, driven in part by the Balochistan Liberation Army’s hijacking of the Jaffar Express in March last year, during which 442 people were taken captive.