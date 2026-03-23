Pakistan vows to 'eradicate terrorism' as Afghan truce nears end

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's foreign minister said Monday that the country remains committed to "eradicating the menace of terrorism", as the clock ticked down to the end of a temporary ceasefire with Afghanistan.

Both countries last Wednesday announced a halt to weeks of hostilities for the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, agreeing to a temporary ceasefire until midnight Monday.

But in a message to mark Pakistan Day, a national holiday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar indicated that the country's approach to the conflict had not changed.

"Pakistan remains firmly committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism," he said in a statement. "Pakistan's actions inside Afghanistan... are directed towards this goal."

On Sunday, the Taliban government and a medical source said one person was killed by a mortar shell fired by Pakistan in the eastern border province of Kunar.