Tel Aviv mayor says building damaged in 'direct' hit after Iran missile warning

TEL AVIV: The mayor of Tel Aviv said a "direct strike" damaged a building on Tuesday after an Iranian missile attack warning, as Israeli first responders said they had treated four people for light injuries.

The strike in an upscale neighborhood in the north of the Israeli coastal city tore open the facade of an old three-storey building and scattered debris across the street, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai told reporters that the building had been hit by a "direct strike".

According to several Israeli media outlets, including military radio, police believe the damage was caused by a cluster munition missile equipped with three to four warheads, each carrying around 100 kilograms of explosives.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service released a video from one of the affected apartments that showed extensive damage from the explosion.