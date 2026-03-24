West Asia war | Israel, US target Iran energy sites as Trump raises hopes for war to wind down

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

US–Iran talks: US President Donald Trump claimed that discussions were ongoing with Iran to “determine whether a broader agreement can be reached,” stressing that “this time, Iran means business; they want to settle. They want peace.”

Iran denies talk with US: Tehran denied that talks with the US are taking place, with Iran’s parliamentary speaker saying such claims are “fake news” and being “used to manipulate financial and oil markets.”

Iran strikes Israel: Early Tuesday, state-run Iranian media reported another round of missiles fired at Israel, and rescue services there showed images of a damaged building in the north but reported no casualties.

Trump extends deadline: President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, saying the U.S. will hold off striking Iranian power plants for five more days.

Oil price drop: Oil prices dropped by about 11 percent after Trump announced a delay to attacks on Iran’s power plants for five days amid his claims of talks.

Ongoing strikes: Despite Trump’s comments, US Central Command says US forces “continue to aggressively strike” targets in Iran, as Iranian missiles and drones continued to target Gulf countries – including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait – overnight.

Israel bombs Beirut: Israeli warplanes bombed Beirut’s southern neighbourhood as the Lebanese Health Ministry said the death toll from Israel’s attacks on the country had reached 1,039 people, with 2,786 people injured, since March 2.