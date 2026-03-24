Fuel crisis grips Bangladesh amid West Asia conflict

DHAKA: Due to the ongoing conflict in the West Asia, the fuel crisis in Bangladesh has taken on a severe form, especially at various fuel stations, where there are long queues and all sorts of chaotic conditions. The amount of fuel that was supposed to be available is not being supplied, and in this regard, petrol pump owners are also expressing serious concerns.

The owners have threatened to stop supplying fuel, urging security at petrol pumps and asked the government to take decisive action to control the situation.

"Under the state-owned fuel supplier Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, (BPC) the oil companies are supplying an amount of fuel each day that is clearly insufficient compared to the existing demand," Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owner's Association said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The post highlighted the plight of the masses and the mounting pressure on pump workers.

"With millions of motorcycle riders and users across the country, customers are being forced to stand in long queues for hours to purchase fuel. As a result, many are becoming exhausted, frustrated, and increasingly bitter. At the same time, nozzle operators and pump workers are struggling to cope with continuous duty, mounting pressure, and frequent arguments with irritated customers. They are not accustomed to such relentless work conditions," it added.