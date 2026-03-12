Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives seek fuel supplies from India amid growing energy crisis
India has received requests from neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives seeking energy supplies as the ongoing West Asia conflict has disrupted global oil flows and triggered a regional fuel crunch, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.
Bangladesh has specifically sought diesel supplies from India, said the MEA adding that New Delhi will take a decision after assessing domestic availability and production levels.
“We have received requests from some neighbouring countries for energy exports, including diesel from Bangladesh. Domestic availability and production will be factored in before any decision is taken,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, MEA during a media briefing on Thursday. He also added that Bangladesh has been an active importer of fuel for the past few years.
The requests came amid a growing energy crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict, which has resulted in a sudden spike in crude oil prices and disrupted shipping routes across the Gulf. Oil prices recently crossed $110 per barrel, levels last seen in 2022, amid concerns over supply disruptions and rising geopolitical tensions.
A key concern for global energy markets is the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping route through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. Any disruption to tanker movement in the region can tighten global energy supplies and drive up fuel costs for importing nations across Asia.
Officials said any decision on exporting diesel to Bangladesh or other neighbours will be taken carefully to ensure that India’s domestic energy security is not affected.