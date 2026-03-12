Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives seek fuel supplies from India amid growing energy crisis

India has received requests from neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives seeking energy supplies as the ongoing West Asia conflict has disrupted global oil flows and triggered a regional fuel crunch, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

Bangladesh has specifically sought diesel supplies from India, said the MEA adding that New Delhi will take a decision after assessing domestic availability and production levels.

“We have received requests from some neighbouring countries for energy exports, including diesel from Bangladesh. Domestic availability and production will be factored in before any decision is taken,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, MEA during a media briefing on Thursday. He also added that Bangladesh has been an active importer of fuel for the past few years.