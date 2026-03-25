Japan military officer breaks into Chinese embassy; Tokyo calls incident 'regrettable'

TOKYO: Japan said Wednesday it was "regrettable" that a member of its military broke into the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, while Beijing called for the perpetrator to be punished.

The Tuesday morning break-in has further soured relations between Beijing and Tokyo, which nosedived over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on Taiwan.

Japanese police arrested 23-year-old Kodai Murata on suspicion of trespassing after he broke into the heavily guarded embassy grounds around 9:00 am (0000 GMT), a police spokesperson told AFP.

The suspect told investigators he was "hoping to meet the ambassador to tell him to refrain from making hardline remarks, and if that request was rejected, I wanted to surprise him by killing myself," the Yomiuri Shimbun reported, citing unnamed sources.

Japan's national broadcaster NHK said a knife was later found at the scene.