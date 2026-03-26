Debris from intercepted missiles kills two in UAE, reports say

DUBAI: At least two people were killed and three injured when debris of missiles intercepted by the air defence system fell on a street in Abu Dhabi, local media reported.
UAE air defences are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran at regular intervals, alerts posted by the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates on social media reveal.
"Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving falling debris in Sweihan street, following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems," Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.
"The incident resulted in the deaths of two unidentified individuals, three injuries, and damage to a number of cars. Further updates will be provided in due course," it added.
The total number of deaths has risen to 11 after the latest incident in Abu Dhabi, Gulf News reported.
Nine people killed earlier include three members of the armed forces.
Six people of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities have also been killed till now, the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry had said: "Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,815 UAVs."
A total of 166 people were also injured till Wednesday, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe.
The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia, it said.
The Ministry of Defence said that it is fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.