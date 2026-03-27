'I'll never be the same': Iranians recount one month of war

PARIS: After a month of war with Israel and the United States with no clear end in sight, Iranians tell AFP about how life has changed, about watching missiles fall, and how security forces have tightened their grip.

Here is a collection of interviews conducted with Iranians, mostly people in Tehran, who shared their experiences with AFP journalists outside the country. Their names have been changed to protect their identities.

Iran has been arresting and warning citizens about speaking to journalists or sending images outside the country amid an internet blackout and severe phone network restrictions.

Economic pressures

Iran was already suffering economically before the war, but the conflict has sparked even higher inflation and brought many industries to a standstill.

"My income comes from my online shop, but for the past two months I've had no income at all," Golnar from Tehran told AFP.

"In our family, everyone is working and we don't even pay rent, yet we still can't think about things like going to restaurants or any kind of leisure activities. We can only afford the most basic and essential living expenses," the 29-year-old said.

The island of Qeshm, where 42-year-old Sadeq is based, enjoyed a tourism boom in recent years, but saw few visitors over the usually busy Nowruz holidays marking the Iranian New Year in March.

"Our hotel and cafes are half empty. Many people have come here to stay longer, waiting to see what happens with the war," he said.

"We sometimes have to wait for hours to get fuel."

Coping

For Shayan in Tehran, there is some normalcy in the shadow of the war.

"There is no famine, everything is available. Cafes are open, and we still go out... There is gasoline, water, and electricity. But there is a sense of helplessness in all of us," the 40-year-old said.

"We gather with family and friends, play card games together, and drink. Shops and restaurants are open until 9:00 pm, but the city feels empty, most people have left."

Another Tehran resident originally from Iran's Kurdish region said she also feels she has grown "used to the situation".

"The noise, the explosions and the missiles are now a part of our daily life... I think little by little it's becoming more ordinary for everyone," said the 35-year-old.