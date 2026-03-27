Rubio sees G7 building 'coalition' against Iran strait control

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday he saw European readiness to help form a coalition against Iranian control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz after US-Israeli attacks unleashed a regional war.

Rubio joined top diplomats from the Group of Seven powers for talks as he assured them that the war launched a month ago would only continue for a matter of weeks.

The top US diplomat voiced alarm that Iran would seek to establish a permanent "tolling system" for vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which one fifth of global oil normally transits.

"Not only is this illegal, it's unacceptable, it's dangerous to the world, and it's important that the world have a plan to confront it," Rubio told reporters after the meeting in a historic abbey on the outskirts of Paris.

He said he had found "a lot of buy-in" to opposing any Iranian tolling, with Britain taking a leading role.

"We're willing to be a part of that coalition, but we've encouraged others to sort of put it together," he said.