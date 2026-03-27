'Talks going very well': Trump pushes back Iran strikes deadline

They want a deal

The Iranian news agency Tasnim said that "Iran's response to the 15 points proposed by the US was officially sent last night through intermediaries, and Iran is awaiting the other side's response."

The Tasnim report, citing an unnamed official, said Iran's reply called for an end to US and Israeli attacks on Iran and also on Tehran-backed groups elsewhere in the region -- a reference to Lebanon's Hezbollah, among others.

War reparations should be paid and Iran's "sovereignty" over the Strait of Hormuz be respected, it said, citing conditions that put Tehran's demands far beyond anything in the US plan.

As strikes continued, it remained unclear if the talks would quickly end a war now in its fourth week, after the United States and Israel began airstrikes against Iran on February 28.

Tehran has responded with retaliatory drone and missile launches at sites across the Gulf and a de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices soaring and roiling financial markets.

In a televised meeting at the White House, Trump veered between repeated threats to "obliterate" Iran and claims it was already on the verge of capitulating.

"They want to make a deal. The reason they want to make a deal is they have been just beat to shit," he said.

Trump also said the United States might take control of Iran's oil, comparing it to the deal Washington made with Venezuela after toppling Nicolas Maduro.