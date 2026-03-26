Iran responds to US peace plan as Trump claims Iran ‘begging to make a deal'

US claims military edge, issues fresh warnings

Even as Tehran outlined its position, Trump signalled confidence in the battlefield trajectory. According to Agence France-Presse, he said US operations were “extremely” ahead of schedule.

“We estimated it would take approximately four to six weeks to achieve our mission. Twenty-six days in we're extremely, really, a lot ahead of schedule,” Trump said during his first cabinet meeting since the conflict began.

Separately, the Associated Press reported that Trump has warned Iran of “devastating” consequences if it fails to accept the White House proposal. In a post on Truth Social, he claimed Tehran was “begging” for a deal, while cautioning that “once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”

Mediation efforts and conflicting claims

Diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-week-long war are continuing through intermediaries. The Associated Press reported that Pakistan has emerged as a key conduit, with its top diplomat confirming ongoing indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, even as Iran publicly denied participating in negotiations.

Pakistan’s involvement is seen as an attempt to strengthen its strategic positioning with the US.

Uncertain path ahead

Even as talks continue, the US is moving to deploy additional troops and Marines to the region, fuelling speculation of further escalation. Trump has said he does not plan to send ground forces but has not ruled it out.

Israel, meanwhile, has made clear it will continue its military campaign irrespective of diplomatic developments, including operations against Iran-backed groups in the region.

With both sides hardening their positions and key demands still far apart, the prospects for a breakthrough remain uncertain, raising fears that the conflict could intensify further despite parallel diplomatic efforts.