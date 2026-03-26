Iran responds to US peace plan as Trump claims Iran ‘begging to make a deal'

Iran has responded to US President Donald Trump’s proposed 15-point plan to end the ongoing conflict, even as Washington claimed its military campaign was progressing faster than expected and indirect negotiations gathered pace.
According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Tehran sent its response through intermediaries late Wednesday night, laying down a set of conditions for ending the war. These include an immediate halt to “aggression and terror”, guarantees against future attacks, compensation and reparations for war damage, and an end to hostilities “on all fronts” across the Middle East.
Iran has demanded recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “natural and legal right”. The conditions, Tasnim noted, are separate from those discussed during earlier rounds of talks in Geneva before the conflict escalated.
Citing an “informed source”, the agency further alleged that Iran views Washington’s push for negotiations as a “third deception project”, accusing the US of attempting to project a peace-seeking image while buying time for further military action.
Even as Tehran outlined its position, Trump signalled confidence in the battlefield trajectory. According to Agence France-Presse, he said US operations were “extremely” ahead of schedule.
“We estimated it would take approximately four to six weeks to achieve our mission. Twenty-six days in we're extremely, really, a lot ahead of schedule,” Trump said during his first cabinet meeting since the conflict began.
Separately, the Associated Press reported that Trump has warned Iran of “devastating” consequences if it fails to accept the White House proposal. In a post on Truth Social, he claimed Tehran was “begging” for a deal, while cautioning that “once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”
Diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-week-long war are continuing through intermediaries. The Associated Press reported that Pakistan has emerged as a key conduit, with its top diplomat confirming ongoing indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, even as Iran publicly denied participating in negotiations.
Pakistan’s involvement is seen as an attempt to strengthen its strategic positioning with the US.
Even as talks continue, the US is moving to deploy additional troops and Marines to the region, fuelling speculation of further escalation. Trump has said he does not plan to send ground forces but has not ruled it out.
Israel, meanwhile, has made clear it will continue its military campaign irrespective of diplomatic developments, including operations against Iran-backed groups in the region.
With both sides hardening their positions and key demands still far apart, the prospects for a breakthrough remain uncertain, raising fears that the conflict could intensify further despite parallel diplomatic efforts.
The current conflict traces back to February 28, when the US and Israel launched a surprise offensive targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities, derailing ongoing nuclear negotiations.
A previous 12-day conflict last year had already eroded trust, and Iranian officials now remain deeply sceptical of US intentions. Tehran has repeatedly insisted on its right to pursue a nuclear programme for peaceful purposes and has rejected demands to give up enriched uranium.
(With input from AP and AFP)