Former Nepal PM Sharma Oli's arrest draws criticism from political parties

KATHMANDU: Nepalese political parties on Saturday criticised the newly formed Balendra Shah government over the arrest of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for the 2025 Gen Z protest crackdown.

Oli and Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak have been arrested on charges of their involvement in suppressing the Gen Z movement of September 8 and 9 last year, in which 76 people, including around two dozen youths, were killed.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Lennist) secretary, Mahesh Basnet, called the arrest of party chair Oli a "political revenge" and said that the Balendra Shah-led government is displaying prejudice.

Hours after Oli's arrest, CPN (UML) called an emergency Central Secretariat meeting to decide the party's next course of action.

The secretariat held a meeting to clarify the party's position and decide on the program of the upcoming struggle following the vindictive arrest of Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Basnet said in one of the several posts on social media. In the meeting, the party demanded the immediate release of KP Sharma Oli, it said.

The party plans to hold demonstrations on behalf of public organisations at the headquarters of each district on Saturday at 3 pm.

CPN (UML) has also decided to hand over protest letters to the Chief District Officers (CDO) of all 77 districts across Nepal on Sunday.

The party said it will launch a political and legal battle against the arrest in collaboration with civil society members and the general public.