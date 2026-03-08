Balen Shah: A millennial in the Himalayan hot seat poised to steer Nepal
A 36-year-old man of great determination has emerged as the leader most young Nepalis looked up to when politics appeared bleak to them. Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is more or less confirmed as the next Prime Minister of the Himalayan nation.
The 2026 election for Nepal’s House of Representatives triggered a wave that the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) rode towards a two-thirds majority. One major reason for the wave was Balen joining the party. His meticulous sartorial style is now a trademark among Nepal’s youth and his songs are on their lips.
Born to Ram Narayan Shah and Dhruvadevi Shah, Balen is the youngest of four siblings. His parents hail from Mahottari district of Madhesh province bordering India. His father, a government worker, was transferred to Kathmandu to serve at the Naradevi Ayurvedic Hospital. Balen was born in Kathmandu on April 27, 1990—the year Nepal restored democracy after the end of the Panchayat system and absolute monarchy.
Although Balen did not witness the authoritarian Panchayat era, he grew up during a period when the political forces that had fought to establish democracy had come to be viewed as corrupt. Since 1990, Nepal has held several parliamentary and two constitutional elections. Yet, the country has seen remarkable political instability, with more than 30 governments in this period, none completing a full five-year term.
Growing up in this environment, Balen witnessed frequent political changes and public protests, including the Maoist insurgency that ultimately led to the establishment of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal in 2008. These events shaped the political consciousness of many in his generation.
Balen earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Himalayan Whitehouse International College in Kathmandu, followed by a master’s in structural engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka, India. He gained recognition for building low-cost housing following the devastating earthquakes of 2015.
But from an early age, Balen was drawn to music. While in the ninth grade, he wrote a song titled ‘Sadak balak’ (Street child). Released in 2012, it quickly gained popularity. In 2013, he entered the YouTube rap battle series Raw Barz and won Season 2.
Soon, he became well-known as a rap artist whose music challenged authority and spoke against corruption. Many listeners began to see his lyrics as a voice of marginalised communities.
Before announcing his decision to contest the mayoral election of Kathmandu in 2021 as an independent candidate, Balen had studied the issues facing the capital for nearly 5 years. Together with a small group of friends, he went door to door to speak with voters.
And at 32, he became the youngest mayor of Kathmandu. His victory was even more remarkable because he came from Madhesh province, rather than the Newar community that traditionally dominated the post.
Soon after assuming office in May 2022, Balen signalled a different style of leadership. There were no elaborate victory rallies or ceremonies. Meetings in the mayor’s office were made public, reflecting a commitment to transparency.
His priorities included waste management, traffic regulation, public service delivery and cultural preservation. He negotiated with businesses across Kathmandu to open public toilets, launched initiatives to clean the city and removed illegal encroachments that had narrowed roads.
In many instances, he personally participated in fieldwork, reinforcing his image as a hands-on leader. He has also tried to encourage youth employment through skills training. In 2023, he was named among the Time 100 Emerging Leaders.
At the same time, his tenure was not free of criticism. His decision to restrict street vendors to designated areas drew opposition. Efforts to relocate landless squatters also provided ammunition for mainstream political parties to criticise him. Balen has often defended his actions by pointing to the need to legally restore civic discipline in the capital.
As a millennial adept at social media engagement, Shah commands a large following. On some occasions his online comments have been seen as impulsive, leading him to withdraw certain posts. Such incidents have raised questions about his temperament.
Yet, in politics, Balen’s most striking aspect has been his patience.
When sections of the younger generation informally floated the idea of him becoming PM after the Gen Z protests last September, he did not rush to seize the opportunity. Instead, he built momentum step by step.
His eventual decision to join the RSP and contest the election against KP Sharma Oli earned him more respect and gave him the landslide against the four-time former PM. For generations frustrated with old political patterns, Shah’s rise represents the possibility, however uncertain, of a different future for Nepal.