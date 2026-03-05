India welcomes Nepal elections, pledges continued support for ties with new government

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday welcomed the successful conduct of elections in Nepal, congratulating the country’s leadership and people for exercising their democratic mandate.
In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi welcomed the enthusiastic participation of Nepali citizens in the polls.
“We welcome the successful conduct of elections and the exercise of their democratic mandate by the citizens of Nepal today, which have seen enthusiastic participation,” Jaiswal said.
The election is being seen as a political crossroads for Nepal, with establishment parties facing a new generation of leaders appealing to young voters demanding change.
Nearly 19 million people, including around one million first-time voters, were registered to vote in the March 5 polls for the 275-member House of Representatives. According to the Election Commission, voter turnout is expected to be around 60 per cent. Counting of ballots is expected to take several days, with final results likely to be announced next week.
Jaiswal congratulated interim prime minister Sushila Karki, the Nepal government and the people of Nepal, as well as various stakeholders, for holding the elections despite the challenging circumstances faced by the country over the past year.
“We congratulate Prime Minister Sushila Karki, the Government and the people of Nepal as well as various stakeholders for successfully holding these polls, which took place against the backdrop of exceptional circumstances last year,” he said.
Jaiswal also highlighted India’s support to Nepal during the electoral process, noting that New Delhi had provided logistical assistance at the request of the Nepali government.
“India has consistently supported peace, progress and stability in Nepal and, in keeping with our commitment, provided logistical supplies as per request from the Government of Nepal for these elections,” he added.
India and Nepal share close historical, cultural and economic ties, and New Delhi reiterated its commitment to strengthening cooperation with the new leadership in Kathmandu.
“We look forward to working with the new Government of Nepal to further build on the robust, multifaceted ties between our two countries and peoples for mutual benefit,” Jaiswal said.