India welcomes Nepal elections, pledges continued support for ties with new government

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday welcomed the successful conduct of elections in Nepal, congratulating the country’s leadership and people for exercising their democratic mandate.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi welcomed the enthusiastic participation of Nepali citizens in the polls.

“We welcome the successful conduct of elections and the exercise of their democratic mandate by the citizens of Nepal today, which have seen enthusiastic participation,” Jaiswal said.

The election is being seen as a political crossroads for Nepal, with establishment parties facing a new generation of leaders appealing to young voters demanding change.

Nearly 19 million people, including around one million first-time voters, were registered to vote in the March 5 polls for the 275-member House of Representatives. According to the Election Commission, voter turnout is expected to be around 60 per cent. Counting of ballots is expected to take several days, with final results likely to be announced next week.