Nepal court extends ex-PM Oli's detention for five days in protest crackdown case

KATHMANDU: A Nepal court on Sunday extended by five days the detention of former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and his home minister after their arrest over alleged involvement in a deadly crackdown on the 2025 protests that ousted him.

Oli, 74, and ex-home minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested in pre-dawn raids on Saturday, a day after Prime Minister Balendra Shah was sworn in following the first elections since the September uprising.

They were arrested over their alleged involvement in the protest crackdown that killed at least 76 people, though neither man has been charged, and both deny responsibility for the violence.

"The court has decided to permit five days extension," Kathmandu District Court information officer Deepak Kumar Shrestha told AFP.

Shrestha noted that the court has also said the former prime minister should get the medical care he requires.

Oli appeared in court via video-link from a hospital on Sunday, where he was admitted on Saturday following a procedural check-up.

Police said Oli has heart and kidney issues. AFP reporters saw him being taken to a hospital on Saturday after his arrest, surrounded by a heavy police guard.

The Supreme Court is due on Monday to consider a petition for Oli and Lekhak's release, court spokesman Arjun Prasad Koirala said.

The arrests of Oli and Lekhak came after an inquiry commission recommended that the four-time ex-prime minister and other officials be prosecuted for failing to stop security forces from firing on demonstrators.

The report says that statements given to the commission by Oli and Lekhak suggesting they did not know about the violence were part of a bid to shift responsibility and amounted to "criminal negligence".