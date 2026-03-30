Trump interested in calling on Arab countries to pay for Iran war, says White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday insisted that US President Donald Trump wanted his country's war on Iran to end within the next two weeks, with both Washington and Tehran agreeing on a deal.

Trump "has always stated four to six weeks, estimated timeline," Leavitt told reporters. "We're on day 30 today. So again, you do the math."

"He wants to see a deal over the next 10 days," she said.

The White House press secretary also stated that Trump would be interested in calling on Arab states to pay for the cost of the Iran war.

"I think it’s something the president would be quite interested in calling them to do. It’s an idea that I know he has and something that I think you’ll hear more from him on," Leavitt said.

Trump earlier today threatened to destroy Iran's oil export hub of Kharg Island, oil wells, power plants and other civilian infrastructure if it does not soon agree to a deal to end the war.