Trump threatens to 'completely obliterate' Iran's energy infrastructure if deal is not reached 'shortly'

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States will "completely obliterate" all of Iran's energy resources and other vital infrastructure, if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened "immediately". Trump also said the US will seize Iran's Kharg Island, its main oil terminal in the Persian Gulf.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US was engaged in what he termed as "serious discussions" with a "new, and more reasonable" leadership in Iran aimed at ending US military operations there.

Trump added that the discussions have made "great progress", but if for any reason a "deal is not shortly reached" and if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately "Open for Business,” the US would conclude their "lovely stay" in Iran by "blowing up and completely obliterating" all of Iran's electric generating plants and oil wells.

The US President said the action will be in "retribute" to the US soldiers and others that Iran has "butchered" and killed over 47 years of "reign of terror".