Trump threatens to 'completely obliterate' Iran's energy infrastructure if deal is not reached 'shortly'

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States will "completely obliterate" all of Iran's energy resources and other vital infrastructure, if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened "immediately". Trump also said the US will seize Iran's Kharg Island, its main oil terminal in the Persian Gulf.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US was engaged in what he termed as "serious discussions" with a "new, and more reasonable" leadership in Iran aimed at ending US military operations there.
Trump added that the discussions have made "great progress", but if for any reason a "deal is not shortly reached" and if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately "Open for Business,” the US would conclude their "lovely stay" in Iran by "blowing up and completely obliterating" all of Iran's electric generating plants and oil wells.
The US President said the action will be in "retribute" to the US soldiers and others that Iran has "butchered" and killed over 47 years of "reign of terror".
On the ground, the war showed no sign of letting up: Tehran struck a key water and electrical plant in Kuwait, and an oil refinery in Israel came under attack. Israel and the US launched a new wave of strikes on Iran.
Trump’s social media post and earlier comments in an interview with the Financial Times that suggested American troops could seize the country’s Kharg Island export hub highlight how he has repeatedly said that talks with Iran are ongoing — and even going well — though Tehran denies negotiating directly. But at the same time, he has continually ramped up his threats, as thousands more Marines and other US troops pour into the Middle East.
"Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options," Trump told Financial Times.
"It would also mean we had to be there (on Kharg Island) for a while." Asked about Iranian defences there, he said: "I don't think they have any defense. We could take it very easily."
The US already launched airstrikes once it said targeted military positions on the island.
Iran has threatened to launch its own ground invasion of Gulf Arab countries and new attacks if US troops land on its territory.
(With inputs from AP)