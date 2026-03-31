US‑Israeli strikes damage Iran religious site, cripple desalination facility in Qeshm Island

TEHRAN: US-Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed four people and damaged a Shia Muslim mosque and religious site in northwest Iran, Iranian media reported.

State television said the building of the Grand Husseiniya, a hall for Shia gatherings and mourning ceremonies, "was damaged following the enemy's morning attack on the Ferdowsi Street" in Zanjan, an industrial provincial capital located around 300 kilometres northwest of Tehran. It added that "parts of the dome and minarets were damaged."

The strikes killed four people and wounded 26 others in the area, according to the ISNA news agency citing Ali Sadeghi, a provincial deputy governor.

Meanwhile, Iranian media said airstrikes have put a desalination plant on Iran's Qeshm island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz out of service, though the report did not specify when the attack took place.

"One of the desalination plants on Qeshm Island was targeted... and is now completely out of service, as it is not possible to repair it in the short term," the ISNA reported, quoting health ministry official Mohsen Farhadi.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said a strike had taken place there on March 7, accusing the US of a "blatant and desperate crime" launched from its military base in Bahrain.

Qeshm is the largest Iranian island in the Gulf, stretching for around one hundred kilometres across the Strait of Hormuz.

It has become a popular tourist destination in recent years for Iranians thanks to its rare UNESCO-listed rock formations and turquoise waters, but is also heavily militarised, analysts say.