Trump again threatens widespread destruction in Iran if a deal is not reached 'shortly'

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened widespread destruction of Iran's energy resources and other vital infrastructure, potentially including desalination plants that supply drinking water, if a deal to end the war is not reached "shortly."

Iran, meanwhile, struck a key water and electrical plant in Kuwait, and an oil refinery in Israel came under attack. A drone hit a Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters, causing a fire that authorities were working to control early Tuesday, the Dubai Media Office said.

Israel and the US launched a new wave of strikes on Iran as the war raged with no end in sight.

Trump's new threat came in a social media post. Earlier comments to the Financial Times suggested American troops could seize Iran's Kharg Island oil export hub. Trump has repeatedly claimed to be making diplomatic progress — though Tehran denies negotiating directly — while ramping up his threats and sending thousands more US troops to the Middle East.

Trump told the New York Post that the US is negotiating with Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. The former Revolutionary Guard commander, who has taunted the US on social media, dismissed the talks facilitated by Pakistan as a cover for the latest American troop deployments.