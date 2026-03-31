'We changed face of Middle East': Netanyahu says war on Iran not over

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel would press ahead with its military campaign against Tehran, declaring that it would continue to "crush Iran's terror regime".

"The campaign is not over," he said in a televised statement. "We will continue to crush the terror regime."

Netanyahu's comments came shortly after Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country had the "necessary will" to end the war with Israel and the United States, but was seeking guarantees that the conflict would not be repeated.

In his statement, delivered on the eve of the Jewish Passover holidays, Netanyahu said: "We had to act, and we acted."

"We have remained steadfast in our mission and we have changed the face of the Middle East," he added, asserting that despite the ongoing war, Israel had emerged as a "regional power."