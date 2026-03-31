Iran says it has 'necessary will' to end war, but seeking guarantees for lasting peace

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday his country had the "necessary will" to end the ongoing war with Israel and the United States, but was seeking guarantees that the conflict would not be repeated.

"We possess the necessary will to end this conflict, provided that essential conditions are met -- especially the guarantees required to prevent repetition of the aggression," Pezeshkian said in a phone conversation with the president of the European Council, according to a statement from his office, reiterating a key demand of Tehran's.

"The solution to normalising the situation is the cessation of their (US-Israel) aggressive attacks," Pezeshkian said on Tuesday.

The comments came shortly after Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned of attacks on US firms in the region in response to US-Israeli strikes targeting the country's leaders.

In a statement, the IRGC listed the names of 18 US companies, including tech giants Apple, Google and Meta, and alleged that those were complicit in the "targeted assassination" of Iranian officials.

"These companies, starting from 8:00 pm (1630 GMT) Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1, should expect the destruction of their relevant units in exchange for every assassination in Iran," the IRGC said.