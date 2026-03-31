Iran says it has 'necessary will' to end war, but seeking guarantees for lasting peace

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday his country had the "necessary will" to end the ongoing war with Israel and the United States, but was seeking guarantees that the conflict would not be repeated.
"We possess the necessary will to end this conflict, provided that essential conditions are met -- especially the guarantees required to prevent repetition of the aggression," Pezeshkian said in a phone conversation with the president of the European Council, according to a statement from his office, reiterating a key demand of Tehran's.
"The solution to normalising the situation is the cessation of their (US-Israel) aggressive attacks," Pezeshkian said on Tuesday.
The comments came shortly after Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned of attacks on US firms in the region in response to US-Israeli strikes targeting the country's leaders.
In a statement, the IRGC listed the names of 18 US companies, including tech giants Apple, Google and Meta, and alleged that those were complicit in the "targeted assassination" of Iranian officials.
"These companies, starting from 8:00 pm (1630 GMT) Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1, should expect the destruction of their relevant units in exchange for every assassination in Iran," the IRGC said.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his country's war on Iran is coming to an end and that the strategic waterway Strait of Hormuz will reopen on its own.
In a phone interview with the New York Post, Trump said the US military campaign in Iran would not last longer.
"We're not going to be there too much longer. We're obliterating the s–t out of them right now, it's a total obliteration. But we won't have to be there much longer, but we have more work to do in terms of killing their offensive, whatever offensive capability they have left," Trump said.
Earlier, Trump voiced his frustration with his allies for not supporting the US in its war on Iran.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said countries "that refused to get involved" should "build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," adding that the United States would not help them.
"The USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!," he wrote.
Responding to a 15-point US plan for ending the war last week, Iran issued a five-point counterproposal that also called for ending the "aggression" and establishing a mechanism guaranteeing that neither Israel nor the United States would return to war, Iranian media reported.
(With inputs from AFP)