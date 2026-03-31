IRGC vows to attack US firms from April 1 in response to every 'targeted assassination' of Iranian leaders

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday that they would target leading US technology firms like Apple, Google and Meta if more Iranian leaders were killed in "targeted assassinations" by the United States and Israel.

"These companies, starting from 8:00 pm (1630 GMT) Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1, should expect the destruction of their relevant units in exchange for every assassination in Iran," the Guards said in a statement listing the names of 18 companies it alleged were complicit in the "targeted assassination" of officials.

"We advise the employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to preserve their lives," it added.

Iran also confirmed the killing of Jamshid Eshaghi, the head of the budget and financial affairs at Iran's armed forces general staff, in a US-Israeli airstrike, without specifying the date.

The general staff is a powerful military body that coordinates between the regular army and the ideological force of the Islamic Republic, the Revolutionary Guards.

Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi issued a message of condolences for Jamshid Eshaghi and said he had been killed along with several members of his family.

He praised Eshaghi for "improving the strength of the defence forces of the homeland", according to the message published by the state-run IRNA news agency.