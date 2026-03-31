IRGC vows to attack US firms from April 1 in response to every 'targeted assassination' of Iranian leaders

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday that they would target leading US technology firms like Apple, Google and Meta if more Iranian leaders were killed in "targeted assassinations" by the United States and Israel.
"These companies, starting from 8:00 pm (1630 GMT) Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1, should expect the destruction of their relevant units in exchange for every assassination in Iran," the Guards said in a statement listing the names of 18 companies it alleged were complicit in the "targeted assassination" of officials.
"We advise the employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to preserve their lives," it added.
Iran also confirmed the killing of Jamshid Eshaghi, the head of the budget and financial affairs at Iran's armed forces general staff, in a US-Israeli airstrike, without specifying the date.
The general staff is a powerful military body that coordinates between the regular army and the ideological force of the Islamic Republic, the Revolutionary Guards.
Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi issued a message of condolences for Jamshid Eshaghi and said he had been killed along with several members of his family.
He praised Eshaghi for "improving the strength of the defence forces of the homeland", according to the message published by the state-run IRNA news agency.
US-Israeli strikes hit pharmaceutical plant in Iran
Iranian media reported Tuesday that a wave of US-Israeli strikes hit military bases, a religious site and a cancer drug plant in central city of Isfahan.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attack and vowed retaliation.
"The war criminals in Israel are now openly and unashamedly bombing pharmaceutical companies. Their intentions are clear. What they've gotten wrong is that they're not dealing with defenseless Palestinian civilians. Our Powerful Armed Forces will severely punish aggressors," Araghchi wrote in a post on X, sharing an image of what appears to be the plant damaged in the attack.
According to AFP, two massive explosions shook Iran's central city of Isfahan, with the Iranian state media reporting damage to the Shia religious centre of Grand Husseiniya in Zanjan in the northwest.
The strikes killed four people and wounded 26 others in the area, according to the ISNA news agency, citing Ali Sadeghi, a provincial deputy governor.
Iranian media also reported that airstrikes have put a desalination plant on Iran's Qeshm island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz out of service, though the report did not specify when the attack took place.
Trump voices frustration with allies
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed frustration with allies who have been unwilling to do more to support the US in its war on Iran, telling them to "go get your own oil" as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz sent average US gas prices past $4 a gallon.
"You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.
He singled out France for not letting planes fly over French territory while taking military supplies to Israel, saying Paris has been “VERY UNHELPFUL,” and that “The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!!”
(With inputs from AFP, AP)