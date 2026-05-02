US sanctions are 'collective punishment', says Cuba during May 1 marches

HAVANA: Cuba said Friday that US President Donald Trump's fresh sanctions on the island amounted to "collective punishment," as an enormous May 1 procession outside the American embassy in Havana vowed to "defend the homeland."

Trump has mused about taking over Cuba, which lies 145 kilometers (90 miles) from Florida and has been under a nearly continuous US trade embargo since Fidel Castro led a communist revolution in 1959.

Late Friday, he told an audience in Florida that the US would be "taking over" the Caribbean island "almost immediately."

In an executive order on Friday, the US leader said he would impose sanctions on people involved in sweeping sections of the Cuban economy, which is steered by the government.

The latest sanctions constitute "collective punishment" of the nation's people, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.

"We firmly reject the recent unilateral coercive measures adopted by the #UnitedStates government," he posted on X in English. "These actions demonstrate an intention to impose, once again, collective punishment on the Cuban people."

In a Spanish-language statement, he called the sanctions "illegal" and "abusive."