'There are no medicines': Cuba's healthcare system pushed to the brink by US fuel blockade

HAVANA: Cuba's debilitated health care system has been pushed to the brink of collapse by the US blockading the country's oil supply, a Cuban official said Friday.

Cuba's medical system was already perpetually crisis-stricken along with the island's economy, with lack of supplies, staff and medicine long being the norm. But the turmoil has reached a new extreme in recent weeks.

Ambulances are struggling to find fuel to respond to emergencies. Persistent outages have plagued deteriorated hospitals. Flights bringing vital supplies have been suspended as Cuba's government says it's now unable to refuel airplanes in its airports.

Experts and some leaders of other countries have warned that the island could be on the verge of a humanitarian crisis.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Cuba's Health Minister José Ángel Portal Miranda said that US sanctions are no longer just crippling the island's economy, they're threatening "basic human safety."

"You cannot damage a state's economy without affecting its inhabitants," Portal said. "This situation could put lives at risk."

According to Portal, 5 million people in Cuba living with chronic illnesses will see their medications or treatments affected. This includes 16,000 cancer patients requiring radiotherapy and another 12,400 undergoing chemotherapy.

Cardiovascular care, orthopedics, oncology and treatment for critically ill patients who require electrical backup are among the most impacted areas, he said. Kidney disease treatments and emergency ambulance services have also been added to the list of impacted services.