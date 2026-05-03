Israel issues new evacuation warnings in south Lebanon beyond occupied area

Israel's military on Sunday issued new evacuation warnings in southern Lebanon for villages beyond the area it occupies, despite a truce with Lebanon intended to halt the fighting with Iran-backed Hezbollah.
"For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move away from the villages and towns by at least 1,000 metres into open areas," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X.
"Anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, and their combat means exposes their life to danger!," the post said.
The warning included more than 10 villages and towns as well as the city of Nabatieh, which lies several kilometres north of the Litani River, south of which Israel has stationed troops.
On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed at least seven people and wounded others, despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
Israel's military had on Saturday issued a new warning for residents of nine southern villages to evacuate. Israel and Hezbollah group have kept up their attacks despite a ceasefire in place since April 17.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported an airstrike on a car in the village of Kfar Dajal killed two people, while another hit a home in the village of Lwaizeh, killing three.
Two others were killed in a strike on the village of Shoukin, it said.
Over the past weeks, the Israeli army has been leveling neighborhoods in towns and villages near the Lebanese-Israeli border. The military says it destroys buildings that were used as outposts by the Iran-backed group.
The Israeli military released a new video that it said shows Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon being blown up. The video, released Friday, shows soldiers holding an Israeli flag and walking among the destruction of a soccer stadium in the Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil. The military said on its website that the air force "destroyed the town's stadium after it was discovered to be booby-trapped."
The latest war between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel, two days after the United States and Israel launched a war on its main backer, Iran. Israel has since carried out hundreds of airstrikes and launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, capturing dozens of towns and villages along the border.
Since then, Lebanon and Israel have held their first direct talks in more than three decades. The two countries have formally been in a state of war since the founding of the state of Israel in 1948. A 10-day ceasefire declared in Washington went into effect on April 17. The ceasefire was later extended by three weeks.
(With inputs from AFP, AP)