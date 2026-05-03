Israel issues new evacuation warnings in south Lebanon beyond occupied area

Israel's military on Sunday issued new evacuation warnings in southern Lebanon for villages beyond the area it occupies, despite a truce with Lebanon intended to halt the fighting with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move away from the villages and towns by at least 1,000 metres into open areas," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X.

"Anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, and their combat means exposes their life to danger!," the post said.

The warning included more than 10 villages and towns as well as the city of Nabatieh, which lies several kilometres north of the Litani River, south of which Israel has stationed troops.

On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed at least seven people and wounded others, despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel's military had on Saturday issued a new warning for residents of nine southern villages to evacuate. Israel and Hezbollah group have kept up their attacks despite a ceasefire in place since April 17.