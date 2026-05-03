Trump says he is reviewing a new Iranian proposal to end the war

WEST PALM BEACH: President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was reviewing a new Iranian proposal to end the war but also expressed skepticism it would lead to a deal.

"I'll let you know about it later," he said before boarding Air Force One, adding that "they're going to give me the exact wording now."

Shortly after speaking to reporters, Trump posted on social media about the new proposal, saying he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."

Two semiofficial Iranian news outlets, Tasnim and Fars, believed to be close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said Iran has sent a 14-point proposal via Pakistan in response to a nine-point US proposal. Iran's state-run media have not reported on the new proposal. Pakistan has hosted previous negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Trump rejected a previous Iranian proposal this week. However, conversations have continued, and the three-week ceasefire appears to be holding.

The US president also has floated a new plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, where about a fifth of the world's trade in oil and natural gas typically passes.

Imprisoned Iranian activist's health worsens

The health of imprisoned Iranian rights lawyer Narges Mohammadi was at "very high risk," her foundation and family said Saturday, adding that Iran 's Intelligence Ministry was opposing her transfer to Tehran, Iran's capital, for treatment by her own doctors.

Mohammadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate in her early 50s, was urgently transferred to a hospital in Zanjan in Iran's northwest on Friday after a cardiac crisis and fainting. Her family has said her health had been worsening in part from a beating she received during her December arrest.

Medical teams in Zanjan have requested her records before performing any treatment, while recommending that she be transferred to Tehran, her foundation said.