Trump calls Iran talks 'very positive'; US to 'guide' ships through Hormuz

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Sunday that "very positive discussions" were underway with Iran on finding a solution to the war, but nevertheless added US forces will soon start escorting ships out of the blocked Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, a spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, told state television that Tehran had submitted a 14-point plan "focused on ending the war," and that Washington had responded to it in a message to Pakistani mediators.

"I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, killing the Islamic republic's supreme leader. Tehran responded with strikes on US military bases and Israeli targets in the region.

A ceasefire came into effect April 8, and there has been one round of direct peace talks in Islamabad since, with the two countries deadlocked.

Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, choking off major flows of oil, gas and fertilizer to the world economy, while the United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

Trump said "countries from all over the world" had requested American aid in navigating through the key waterway and out of the Gulf.