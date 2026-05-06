Hopes rise for Iran deal as US halts guiding ships in Hormuz

The United States and a key mediator in the Middle East war expressed new hope of talks leading to a peace deal with Iran on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump halted a plan to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US leader cited the chance to seal a deal in pausing his so-called "Project Freedom", as positive signs grew that both sides could come back to the negotiating table after weeks of deadlock.

"Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement" with Tehran, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, without providing further details.

"Project Freedom... will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed."

He said the US blockade of Iranian ports, however, would remain in place as Tehran kept up its own closure of the vital trade route in response to the US-Israeli campaign that began on February 28, rattling markets and spiking fuel prices.

But Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a key figure in initial talks held in Islamabad last month, was optimistic Trump's "courageous leadership and timely announcement" could foster a deal.

"We are very hopeful that the current momentum will lead to a lasting agreement that secures durable peace and stability for the region and beyond," he said in a post on X.

Washington is now confident that it is close to reaching a deal with Tehran to reopen the crucial waterway and halt the conflict, US news outlet Axios reported Wednesday, citing two US officials.

It reported both sides are close to agreeing on a "one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war" and start a 30-day period of talks that could take place in Geneva or Islamabad.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday, his first trip to Tehran's close ally since the beginning of the war.

Araghchi said in an interview aired on Iranian state TV that the pair reviewed "the negotiations that are currently underway" to end the war.

After the talks, Wang called for an end to hostilities and for both countries to reopen the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible," his ministry said.

Before the visit, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a vocal China critic, called on Beijing to put pressure on Araghchi to end the blockade of the crucial waterway, which he said was leaving Iran "globally isolated."