Trump administration sows confusion as it tries to reopen Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration's approach to the Iran war over the past 24 hours has pinballed from declarations that a tenuous ceasefire was holding and military operations were over to new threats of bombing the Islamic Republic.

Tuesday started with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth explaining how the US military was protecting stranded ships so they could traverse the Strait of Hormuz. He insisted it was a defensive operation and the truce was still in place even though Iran had launched missiles and drones at US forces, which sank Tehran's small attack boats.

That afternoon, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at the White House that the military operation was "concluded" and that the US achieved its objectives. But in almost the same breath, he said President Donald Trump was still seeking a "path of peace" that required Iran to agree to a deal to reopen the vital oil shipping corridor.

By Tuesday evening, Trump announced that the effort to protect ships was paused to see if an agreement could be reached. Then on Wednesday morning, he again warned that bombing would resume if Tehran didn't agree to US terms.

The Trump administration's shifting and often contradictory messaging throughout the Iran war has produced ever more confusion this week as the president and his aides presented a dizzying narrative over the US strategy to unblock the Strait of Hormuz and wrap up the war that drastically changed over the course of mere hours.

Administration officials have been trying to walk a fine line between maintaining the ceasefire and reopening the strait, where 20% of the world's oil normally flows. The economic fallout is growing as fuel prices rise, with Republicans facing increasing pressure to find solutions to higher costs ahead of the midterm congressional elections.