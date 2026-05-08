Lebanon says at least 12 killed in Israeli attacks

BEIRUT: Lebanon's health ministry reported at least 12 people killed, including two children and a paramedic, in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Thursday in spite of a ceasefire.

The new deaths came a day after Israel killed a Hezbollah commander in its first attack on Beirut's southern suburbs since the shaky truce sought to end weeks of fighting.

In separate statements, the health ministry reported 11 people killed, two of them children, in strikes on three different villages in Nabatieh district.

Another strike in Marajayoun district killed one paramedic from the Hezbollah-affilitated Islamic Health Committee rescue service and wounded one more, the ministry said, decrying the attack as a crime.

A strike earlier in the day in Nabatieh district had wounded two other paramedics from the same organisation, according to a spokesperson.

Lebanese state media had reported Israeli strikes across a number of southern towns and villages Thursday, and the Israeli army issued fresh evacuation warnings for three villages north of the Litani River -- outside the area still occupied by its troops following their ground invasion.

The Israeli army said Thursday that its strike the day before on the capital's southern suburbs had killed "the Commander of Hezbollah's 'Radwan Force' Unit", an elite unit within Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said that "no terrorist is immune" from Israeli strikes, and vowed the same for "anyone who threatens the State of Israel".