Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon kill seven despite ceasefire

BEIRUT: Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed at least seven people and wounded others on Saturday despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, officials said.

Israel's military on Saturday issued a new warning for residents of nine southern villages to evacuate. Israel and Hezbollah group have kept up their attacks despite a ceasefire in place since April 17.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported an airstrike on a car in the village of Kfar Dajal killed two people, while another hit a home in the village of Lwaizeh, killing three.

Two others were killed in a strike on the village of Shoukin, it said.

Israel's military Arabic-language spokeswoman, Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, posted on X that the Israeli air force carried out about 50 airstrikes over the past 24 hours targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and members.

Hezbollah said that it attacked with a drone Israeli troops who gathered on Saturday inside a house in the coastal village of Bayed.