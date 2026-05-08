South Africa’s top court revives Ramaphosa cash scandal, paving way for impeachment

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's highest court has set aside lawmakers' vote to reject a report that found credible evidence of wrongdoing by President Cyril Ramaphosa related to a long-running cash scandal, paving the way for impeachment proceedings against him.

Ramaphosa survived a motion to face impeachment proceedings in 2022, when lawmakers from his African National Congress party voted to reject a scathing report that recommended a full investigation into the theft of approximately $580,000 that were found stashed in a couch at his Phala Phala game farm.

The Constitutional Court ruling means the report must now be referred to an impeachment committee for a full investigation, which may decide to vote on impeaching Ramaphosa.

“In the event that the panel (of inquiry) concludes that sufficient evidence exists, the matter must be referred to the impeachment committee,” said Chief Justice Mandisa Maya.

Julius Malema, the leader of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has called for Ramaphosa to immediately resign and for impeachment proceedings against him to begin.

His party was one of the opposition parties that took the matter to court, accusing ANC lawmakers of using their parliamentary majority to shield Ramaphosa from accountability.

“Ramaphosa is going to jail. With the amount of shenanigans and evidence that will come out of that impeachment process, there is no way that Ramaphosa is not going to jail,” Malema told a crowd of supporters after the ruling was delivered.