Hungary's Peter Magyar: Former government insider turned PM

BUDAPEST: A few years ago, Peter Magyar applauded nationalist Viktor Orban from a front-row seat -- now, he is poised to take his place as prime minister after a landslide electoral victory.

"Together, we ousted the Orban regime, we liberated Hungary, we reclaimed our homeland," the 45-year-old former government insider, who is to be sworn in on Saturday, told a jubilant crowd during the election night last month.

European leaders hailed what they saw as a break with Orban's hostile approach to the European Union during his 16-year rule.

A skilful communicator -- on social media but also on the campaign trail -- pro-EU conservative Magyar has promised "regime change", vowing to dismantle "brick by brick" Orban's system.

In just two years, Magyar turned his Tisza party into a nationwide movement, pledging to curb graft and fix public services.

"In a way, Magyar is like Orban 20 years ago without all the baggage, the corruption and the mistakes made in power," Andrzej Sadecki, lead analyst at the Warsaw-based Centre for Eastern Studies (OSW), told AFP.