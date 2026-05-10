Iran war could make Trump's trip to China bit chillier than his first-term visit

Xi's 'better understanding' of Trump

On Trump's first-term trip, China rolled out the red carpet for his arrival, with a band playing military music and children waving flags and chanting "Welcome."

Xi offered a tour of the Forbidden City. Trump and first lady Melania Trump even had a private dinner there. Trump was the first foreign leader since the People's Republic of China was founded in 1949 to experience what was once reserved for emperors.

The following morning brought another welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People and featured a military parade. There also was a state banquet in Trump's honor with video highlights from the Chinese leader's previous visit to Florida and a clip of Trump's granddaughter Arabella singing in Chinese.

Ali Wyne, senior US-China research and advocacy adviser for the Washington nonprofit the Crisis Group, said the "Chinese delegation will likely do its utmost to ensure that Trump leaves Beijing believing that he has just concluded the most extraordinary state visit of his two presidencies."

But, he said, the "pomp and circumstance would serve a different role now than they did when he first visited Beijing" because "Xi has a much better understanding of Trump, and the administration's own national security strategy and national defense strategy recognize China as a near-peer."

Expectations for what gets accomplished could be lower this time, said Czin, now a fellow at the Brookings Institution. He predicted that the Chinese may not offer major breakthroughs on trade or anything else because they are "working backward from our midterm elections" with the theory that the closer they get to Election Day "the more leverage they are going to have."

The GOP is focused on retaining control of Congress, even as polling shows most Americans are unhappy with Trump's economic policies and believe that the United States went too far in Iran.

Still, the White House argues that Trump's previous firm hand with Beijing on tariffs — which the Supreme Court subsequently struck down — means the US will remain in a strong position.

"President Trump cares about results, not symbols," Kelly said.

"But even still, the president has a great relationship with President Xi, and the upcoming summit in Beijing will be both symbolically and substantively significant."

Trump and Xi may see a lot of each other this year

Trump could meet with China's leader four times in eight months.

After his visit to Beijing, Trump plans to host Xi at the White House. Trump might also attend the November Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen, China. And Xi could come to the Group of 20 summit the following month at Trump's resort in Doral, Florida.

Czin noted that Xi also is not very fond of travel, meaning not all of the planned encounters may happen. He said China's leader also does not "do personal connections" like the kind Trump relishes, noting Xi led a Chinese military purge in January that included replacing officials with long-standing personal ties to his family.

Wyne, though, said Xi also "appreciates that he is unlikely to deal with another US president who admires him as greatly and embraces as narrow a view of strategic competition."

That means Xi may "attempt to pocket as many economic and security concessions from Trump as possible," Wyne said.