Pressure grows on Britain’s PM Starmer to quit after Labour rout in local elections

LONDON: Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday vowed to prove his doubters wrong and stem mounting calls for him to step down after disastrous local and regional elections for his ruling Labour party.

But more than 50 of his own MPs were unconvinced by his pledge to make the party bolder and better to assuage disgruntled voters impatient for change, and called for him to quit.

By Monday evening, at least 55 of the 400 or so Labour members of parliament urged him to step down, including three government aides who resigned their positions.

Joe Morris, who was a parliamentary private secretary to Health Secretary Wes Streeting -- widely rumoured to be considering a leadership challenge -- wrote on X that it was "now clear that the prime minister no longer has the trust or confidence of the public to lead this change".

Another, Tom Rutland, who was an aide to Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds, said Starmer had "lost authority" among Labour MPs and "will not be able to regain it".

Under party rules, any challenger would need the support of 81 Labour MPs -- 20 percent of the party in parliament -- to trigger a leadership contest.

But that would likely spark a damaging bout of infighting, with MPs from the left and right of the party battling to position their preferred candidate or shore up Starmer.