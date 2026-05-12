Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed 380 people despite ceasefire

BEIRUT: Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed 380 people since a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war began on April 17, Lebanon's Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine told a press conference on Tuesday.

The overall toll in Israeli strikes since the war erupted between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2 has reached 2,882 people including 279 women and 200 children, he added.

Since the ceasefire, "380 people have been killed and 1,122 wounded," Nassereddine said.

A ministry official told AFP that the toll includes 39 women and 22 children.

Under the terms of the truce released by Washington, Israel reserves the right to act against "planned, imminent or ongoing attacks".

In addition to carrying out ongoing airstrikes, Israeli troops have been operating behind a so-called "yellow line" that runs around 10 kilometres (six miles) north of the border between the two countries.