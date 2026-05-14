UAE 'denies reports' of secret Netanyahu visit during Iran war

JERUSALEM: The United Arab Emirates said Thursday it "denies reports" that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the country, after Netanyahu's office said he had met with the UAE president during the war with Iran.
Netanyahu's office said Wednesday he had "paid a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates" during the war, "where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan".
The announcement came a day after US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced that Israel had sent its Iron Dome air defence systems, plus personnel to operate them, to the UAE during the war with Iran.
While stopping short of confirming Huckabee's comments, Netanyahu's office said the visit "marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates".
The UAE did not directly deny any such visit, referring to "reports" of a visit.
"The United Arab Emirates denies reports circulating regarding an alleged visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE, or receiving any Israeli military delegation in the country," its foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The UAE reaffirms that its relations with Israel are public and... are not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements. Accordingly, any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded unless officially announced by the relevant authorities in the UAE," it added.
Iran targeted the UAE more than any other country during the war, which was sparked by US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic at the end of February.
Despite a ceasefire that came into effect last month, the UAE has since reported multiple missile and drone attacks from Iran.
The oil-rich United Arab Emirates is a top US ally in the region and among the Arab nations with official ties to Israel after signing the Abraham Accords during US President Donald Trump's first term in 2020.