UAE 'denies reports' of secret Netanyahu visit during Iran war

JERUSALEM: The United Arab Emirates said Thursday it "denies reports" that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the country, after Netanyahu's office said he had met with the UAE president during the war with Iran.

Netanyahu's office said Wednesday he had "paid a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates" during the war, "where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan".

The announcement came a day after US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced that Israel had sent its Iron Dome air defence systems, plus personnel to operate them, to the UAE during the war with Iran.

While stopping short of confirming Huckabee's comments, Netanyahu's office said the visit "marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates".

The UAE did not directly deny any such visit, referring to "reports" of a visit.

"The United Arab Emirates denies reports circulating regarding an alleged visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE, or receiving any Israeli military delegation in the country," its foreign ministry said in a statement.