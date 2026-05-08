UAE reports drone, missile attack as Iran ceasefire strains; US military says not seeking escalation

DUBAI: The Iran war's shaky ceasefire came under further strain on Friday as the United Arab Emirates' responded to a missile and drone attack hours after the US said it thwarted attacks on three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz and retaliated against Iranian military facilities.

The violence jeopardized the fragile truce between Iran and the US while the two sides considered a deal to end the fighting.

On Thursday, Tehran said it was examining the latest US proposals for ending the war. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the Islamic Republic was reviewing messages from Pakistan, which is mediating peace negotiations, but Iran "has not yet reached a conclusion, and no response has been given to the US side," Iranian state TV reported.

The Trump administration has sent mixed messages on its strategy to end the war. The ceasefire and previous declarations that military operations were over have given way to new threats of bombing if Tehran does not accept a deal that allows for resumption of oil and natural gas shipments disrupted by the conflict.

Trump reiterated those threats after Thursday's exchange of fire involving the US Navy. "They have to understand: If it doesn't get signed, they're going to have a lot of pain," he told reporters in Washington.

Asked how close the US was to a deal with Iran, Trump said: "It could happen any day," but quickly added, "And it might not happen."

The ceasefire between the US and Iran has largely held since April 8. In-person talks between the two countries, hosted by Pakistan last month, failed to reach an agreement to end the war that began Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran.