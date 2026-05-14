UK health secretary resigns, setting up a Labour leadership challenge to Keir Starmer

LONDON: Efforts to unseat British Prime Minister Keir Starmer from inside his own government broke out into open rebellion Thursday, with one potential rival resigning from the Cabinet and another clearing the way to enter any future leadership contest.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting became the first senior minister to quit Starmer 's Cabinet on Thursday in what is expected to be a precursor to challenging his leadership.

Starmer is facing growing pressure from his own Labour Party to step down after disastrous results for Labour last week in local and regional elections. The election drubbing cemented doubts among many Labour lawmakers about Starmer's judgment, vision and leadership ability –- a brutal indictment on a leader who returned the party to power in July 2024 after 14 years in opposition.

"You have shown courage and statesmanship on the world stage — not least in keeping Britain out of the war in Iran," Streeting wrote in an excoriating resignation letter. "But where we need vision, we have a vacuum. Where we need direction, we have drift."

"It is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election," he added.

Streeting, whose political ambitions have long been known, is considered one of a handful of people who could try to unseat Starmer. Doing so would not automatically spark a national election. Labour was elected for a five-year term, and British political rules allow parties to change leader without going to the country.